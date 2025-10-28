Azerbaijani Parliament to issue statement on fifth anniversary of Victory Day
Milli Majlis
- 28 October, 2025
- 16:38
The Azerbaijani Parliament will issue a statement in connection with the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, November 8, Report informs.
The issue is on the agenda of the parliament's plenary session, which will take place on October 31.
Eleven issues are scheduled for discussion at the session.
