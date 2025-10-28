Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijani Parliament to issue statement on fifth anniversary of Victory Day

    Milli Majlis
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 16:38
    The Azerbaijani Parliament will issue a statement in connection with the fifth anniversary of Victory Day, November 8, Report informs.

    The issue is on the agenda of the parliament's plenary session, which will take place on October 31.

    Eleven issues are scheduled for discussion at the session.

    Victory Day Azerbaijan Parliament
    Parlament Zəfər Gününün beşinci ildönümü ilə əlaqədar bəyanat yayacaq
    Парламент Азербайджана примет заявление в связи с пятой годовщиной Дня Победы

