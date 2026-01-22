Azerbaijani parliament to hold public hearing on tuberculosis
Milli Majlis
- 22 January, 2026
- 12:38
A public hearing on tuberculosis will be held in the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan.
According to Report, this has been included in the work plan of the parliament's Committee of Healthcare for the spring session of 2026.
The hearing will be dedicated to the topic of combating tuberculosis in Azerbaijan: current situation, challenges, and solutions.
