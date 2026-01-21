Azerbaijan to ratify customs cooperation agreement with Jordan

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis is set to ratify the agreement on cooperation in customs matters signed between Azerbaijan and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Report informs.

A relevant discussions were held at the meeting of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee of the Parliament.

The draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters" was discussed during the committee session, which noted that the agreement was signed in Baku on November 27, 2025.

Under the agreement, the customs authorities of the parties undertake to assist each other within their powers when it is necessary to ensure the proper implementation of customs legislation. Such assistance includes, in particular, the exchange of information regarding activities that violate or may violate customs laws and affect the interests of the other party, goods known to be subject to significant violations of customs legislation in the other party's territory, and items involved in illegal circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their precursors, as well as dangerous or dual-use goods that violate international conventions and resolutions.

Following committee discussions, the draft law has been recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the parliament.