Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis plenary meeting opens with 9 agenda items
Milli Majlis
- 26 December, 2025
- 11:14
Another plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has commenced.
According to Report, the agenda includes nine items in total, among them draft amendments to the laws "On Patents" and "On the List of Items Not Permitted in Civil Circulation (Removed from Civil Circulation)".
The plenary meeting is being chaired by Sahiba Gafarova.
Latest News
12:02
Zelenskyy to meet with Trump in near futureRegion
11:54
EU–Azerbaijan think tank forum set for 2026Domestic policy
11:47
Türkiye appoints Murat Kurum as COP31 presidentRegion
11:42
Baku to host Islamophobia event in April 2026Religion
11:30
President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony dedicated to 2025 sports resultsSports
11:29
Trade envoy: Azerbaijani goods have low presence in Turkish marketBusiness
11:26
Official: Baku Olympic Stadium prepares infrastructure for WUF13Infrastructure
11:19
WUF13 Azerbaijan Operations Company outlines what has been done so farInfrastructure
11:14