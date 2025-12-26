Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis plenary meeting opens with 9 agenda items

    Another plenary meeting of the autumn session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has commenced.

    According to Report, the agenda includes nine items in total, among them draft amendments to the laws "On Patents" and "On the List of Items Not Permitted in Civil Circulation (Removed from Civil Circulation)".

    The plenary meeting is being chaired by Sahiba Gafarova.

