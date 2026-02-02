Iranian president orders start of nuclear talks with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the initiation of nuclear negotiations with the United States, a well-informed source within the Iranian government told Fars News Agency, Report informs.

The source said Iran and the US will hold talks strictly within the framework of the nuclear issue. Iran and the United States have so far held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that any negotiations with the US must be confined to the nuclear framework and conducted without threats.