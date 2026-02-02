Iranian president orders start of nuclear talks with US
Other countries
- 02 February, 2026
- 16:29
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the initiation of nuclear negotiations with the United States, a well-informed source within the Iranian government told Fars News Agency, Report informs.
The source said Iran and the US will hold talks strictly within the framework of the nuclear issue. Iran and the United States have so far held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations.
The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that any negotiations with the US must be confined to the nuclear framework and conducted without threats.
Latest News
20:02
Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from RussiaEnergy
19:53
Photo
SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoUEnergy
19:41
Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperationFinance
19:28
Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet marketICT
19:14
Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity planRegion
19:00
EU to discuss UK's integration into single marketOther countries
18:47
Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injuredOther countries
18:34
Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of searchOther countries
18:14