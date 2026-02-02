Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    Iranian president orders start of nuclear talks with US

    Other countries
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 16:29
    Iranian president orders start of nuclear talks with US

    Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has ordered the initiation of nuclear negotiations with the United States, a well-informed source within the Iranian government told Fars News Agency, Report informs.

    The source said Iran and the US will hold talks strictly within the framework of the nuclear issue. Iran and the United States have so far held five rounds of indirect nuclear negotiations.

    The Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly stressed that any negotiations with the US must be confined to the nuclear framework and conducted without threats.

    Iran United States nuclear talks Masoud Pezeshkian
    KİV: İran və ABŞ nüvə sazişi üzrə danışıqları bərpa edir
    СМИ: Иран и США возобновляют переговоры по ядерной сделке

    Latest News

    20:02

    Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from Russia

    Energy
    19:53
    Photo

    SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoU

    Energy
    19:41

    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Finance
    19:28

    Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet market

    ICT
    19:14

    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    Region
    19:00

    EU to discuss UK's integration into single market

    Other countries
    18:47

    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    Other countries
    18:34

    Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of search

    Other countries
    18:14

    Turkish, Kazakh foreign ministries sign cooperation deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed