    • 02 February, 2026
    • 16:34
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit on February 2, Report informs from Abu Dhabi.

    A guard of honor was lined up at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport in honor of the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

