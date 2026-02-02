President Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates
Foreign policy
- 02 February, 2026
- 16:34
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit on February 2, Report informs from Abu Dhabi.
A guard of honor was lined up at Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport in honor of the head of state.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Latest News
20:02
Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from RussiaEnergy
19:53
Photo
SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoUEnergy
19:41
Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperationFinance
19:28
Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet marketICT
19:14
Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity planRegion
19:00
EU to discuss UK's integration into single marketOther countries
18:47
Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injuredOther countries
18:34
Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of searchOther countries
18:14