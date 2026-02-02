Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies ILO's convention on occupational safety

    Milli Majlis
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 16:32
    Azerbaijani parliament ratifies ILO's convention on occupational safety

    The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has ratified the International Labour Organization's (ILO) Convention No. 187 on the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health.

    According to Report, the bill was discussed at today's plenary meeting of the Milli Majlis's spring session.

    The convention stipulates that each member state must promote a safe and healthy working environment by developing national policies. States are required to encourage and strengthen workers' rights to a safe and healthy workplace at all relevant levels.

    The document notes that member states, when preparing national policies, should take into account national conditions and practices, and consult with the most representative organizations of employers and workers. These policies should promote fundamental principles such as assessing occupational risks and hazards, combating them at their source, raising awareness, providing advice and training, and fostering a national preventive culture in occupational safety and health.

    In addition, member states must establish, maintain, gradually develop, and periodically review a national system for occupational safety and health, again in consultation with the most representative organizations of employers and workers.

    They must also design, implement, monitor, evaluate, and periodically review a national program on occupational safety and health in consultation with these organizations.

    The bill was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in a single reading.

    Milli Majlis International Labour Organization ILO Azerbaijani Parliament
    MM əməyin təhlükəsizliyi ilə bağlı Konvensiyanı ratifikasiya edib
    ММ ратифицировал Конвенцию о безопасности труда

