Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Youth Day

    IATA ready to assist with capacity development plan for Heydar Aliyev Airport

    Infrastructure
    • 02 February, 2026
    • 17:04
    IATA ready to assist with capacity development plan for Heydar Aliyev Airport

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) is currently developing its own business plan, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Regional Vice President for Europe Rafael Schwartzman said in an interview with Report.

    "IATA has already supported Azerbaijan in traffic forecasting for AZANS and network and fleet planning for AZAL. AZAL is currently developing its business plan, and we hope it incorporates global best practices and expert guidance to adopt these advanced tools effectively," he said.

    "The master plan should follow IATA's Airport Development Reference Manual (ADRM), Edition 12, which sets out globally recognized best practices for airport planning and design. A critical priority is addressing the terminal building as the main capacity bottleneck. Future expansions should focus on functionality and operational efficiency, ensuring smooth passenger flows and scalability - rather than prioritizing aesthetics over usability. This approach is essential because design choices directly influence airport charges, which affect competitiveness," he added.

    "According to AZAL's own studies, terminal constraints are expected once annual traffic reaches 7 million passengers - a threshold already surpassed in 2024, with 2025 traffic projected to exceed this level. This confirms that the terminal building is the primary capacity bottleneck.

    To address these challenges, IATA recommends several actions aligned with global best practices. First, apply IATA's Airport Development Reference Manual (ADRM, Edition 12) as a planning framework to ensure cost-efficient, modular solutions and avoid overbuilding. Second, enhance current terminal capacity by reviewing passenger processing flows, optimizing layouts, and introducing process improvements before committing to major investments. Third, conduct a level of service assessment to identify detailed bottlenecks and ensure service quality is maintained. This is critical to preserving the passenger experience and sustaining the airport's reputation. Finally, plan modular expansions aligned with traffic forecasts to minimize financial risk and avoid excessive airport charges, which could harm competitiveness.

    These steps will help ensure that Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to deliver a high-quality passenger experience while preparing for sustainable growth. IATA would welcome the opportunity to collaborate with AZAL and stakeholders in conducting these assessments and supporting the development of a cost-efficient, future-ready capacity plan," he said.

    Full interview is available here

    IATA Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Rafael Schwartzman
    IATA Bakı aeroportunun inkişaf planını hazırlamaqda AZAL-a dəstək verməyə hazırdır
    IATA готова помочь в разработке плана развития пропускной способности аэропорта Гейдар Алиев

    Latest News

    20:02

    Hungary appeals to EU Court of Justice over ban on energy imports from Russia

    Energy
    19:53
    Photo

    SOCAR and Yokogawa Europe B.V. sign MoU

    Energy
    19:41

    Azerbaijan, Morocco discuss prospects for financial cooperation

    Finance
    19:28

    Samsung loses 27% of its share in Azerbaijan's tablet market

    ICT
    19:14

    Von der Leyen, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine's prosperity plan

    Region
    19:00

    EU to discuss UK's integration into single market

    Other countries
    18:47

    Russian army strikes market in Ukraine's Kharkiv, leaving injured

    Other countries
    18:34

    Death toll in Indonesian landslide reaches 80 after 10 days of search

    Other countries
    18:14

    Turkish, Kazakh foreign ministries sign cooperation deal

    Other countries
    All News Feed