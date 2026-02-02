AnewZ produces documentary about Libya after Gaddafi's fall

AnewZ TV has released a new episode of its Frontline documentary series, "Libya: 15 Years After Gaddafi's Fall," Report informs.

The film's reporting was prepared by Anastasia Lavrina, and directed by Bahruz Gadirov.

The AnewZ film crew worked in Libya, gaining rare access to strategic sites and key decision-makers.

The documentary features exclusive footage and interviews with government officials, experts, and local residents.

Particular attention is paid to the changes that have taken place in the country in the fifteen years since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, as well as the current challenges Libya faces today.

The project continues AnewZ's mission to produce in-depth, on-the-ground reporting from regions experiencing conflict, political transformation, and geopolitical change.