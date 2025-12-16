Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Milli Majlis
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 12:39
    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has ratified accession to the Agreement on the Rescue of Astronauts, the Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space.

    According to Report, the draft law on joining the agreement was discussed at the parliament's plenary session held today.

    Under the document, the agreement defines the obligations of a party that receives information about an accident, emergency, or unexpected landing involving a spacecraft's crew, and provides for effective regulation of relations that may arise in this field.

    The agreement sets out a number of key provisions, including the requirement to provide all possible assistance to astronauts and ensure their immediate and safe return.

    It also establishes the obligation to take all feasible measures in the event of an accident, disaster, emergency or unplanned landing, and requires the contracting parties to promptly inform the UN Secretary-General of such incidents.

    Following discussions, the document was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.

    Milli Məclis kosmonavtların xilas edilməsi ilə bağlı sazişə qoşulmanı ratifikasiya edib
    Азербайджан присоединился к международному соглашению о спасении космонавтов

