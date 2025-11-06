Azerbaijan plans to introduce duties on import of more than one mobile phone per year

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan plans to introduce a state duty and excise tax on the import of more than one mobile device per calendar year, Report informs referring to the 2026 budget package, which proposes amendments to the Law "On State Duty."

    The issue was discussed by members of the parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship.

    According to the amendments, individuals who import more than one mobile phone into the country, regardless of its model and market value, will be required to pay a state duty of 100 manats for the registration of each additional device.

    Furthermore, legal entities importing mobile phones for commercial purposes are proposed to pay an excise tax of 20 manats per device.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

