Azerbaijan parliament approves autumn 2026 legislative work plan
Milli Majlis
- 30 September, 2026
- 12:23
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Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has approved the legislative work plan for its autumn 2026 session.
According to Report, the work plan was included on the agenda of today's first plenary meeting of the parliamentary session.
The autumn session's work plan includes discussions on draft laws forming part of the state budget package, as well as a newly prepared Civil Service Code.
The session will also consider newly drafted laws on encouraging and protecting persons reporting corruption-related offenses, free legal aid, and the agricultural sector.
Following discussions, the draft work plan was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.
Milli Məclisin payız sessiyasının qanunvericilik işləri planı təsdiqlənib
ММ утвердил план законодательной работы на осеннюю сессию
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