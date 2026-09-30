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    Azerbaijan parliament approves autumn 2026 legislative work plan

    Milli Majlis
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 12:23
    Azerbaijan parliament approves autumn 2026 legislative work plan

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis has approved the legislative work plan for its autumn 2026 session.

    According to Report, the work plan was included on the agenda of today's first plenary meeting of the parliamentary session.

    The autumn session's work plan includes discussions on draft laws forming part of the state budget package, as well as a newly prepared Civil Service Code.

    The session will also consider newly drafted laws on encouraging and protecting persons reporting corruption-related offenses, free legal aid, and the agricultural sector.

    Following discussions, the draft work plan was put to a vote and adopted in a single reading.

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
    Milli Məclisin payız sessiyasının qanunvericilik işləri planı təsdiqlənib
    ММ утвердил план законодательной работы на осеннюю сессию
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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