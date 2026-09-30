President Ilham Aliyev visited ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian exhibitions - UPDATED

On September 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, held at the Baku Expo Center, Report informs.

Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov and Minister of Defense Industry Vugar Mustafayev briefed the head of state and the First Lady on the exhibitions.

Serving as the region"s major military-technological platform and bringing together leading global defense industry companies, ADEX 2026 plays a vital role in showcasing modern military technologies and equipment, as well as the capabilities of Azerbaijan"s defense industry.

The ADEX exhibition is held on the initiative and with the organizational support of the Ministry of Defense Industry, with the support of the Ministry of Defense. The organizer of the exhibition is Caspian Event Organisers.

A record number of companies are participating in ADEX 2026 this year. Consequently, an additional pavilion at the Baku Expo Center has been put into use. Furthermore, a pavilion has been allocated for a national exposition for the first time.

Fifty-nine foreign delegations from 39 countries have registered for the ADEX 2026 exhibition. This year, several prestigious companies from the United States are participating in the exhibition for the first time. The most widely represented country at the event is Türkiye.

For the first time in the history of ADEX, the exhibition"s official merchandise collection is being presented. In addition, a newspaper titled "ADEX News" will be published.

The Securex Caspian exhibition displays equipment designed for law enforcement, border guard, rescue, firefighting, and special service agencies, integrated security systems, and promising technological solutions, including forensic tools and systems, as well as operational-search and search-and-rescue equipment.

A total of 277 companies from 30 countries are participating in the ADEX and Securex Caspian exhibitions. National pavilions representing 14 countries have been set up at the exhibitions.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva first viewed the stand of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Artillery systems, aviation equipment, and unmanned systems in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army are showcased at ADEX 2026. The Ministry"s exposition is located both in the exhibition hall and in the open-air area.

Created under the Ministry of Defense Industry by order of President Ilham Aliyev in 2023, the "Azersilah" Defense Industry Holding organizes the production, sale, and export of weapons. Expanding production capabilities, developing new-generation weapons, and building international cooperation are among the primary areas of the entity"s activities.

Azerbaijan"s "Vektor" Group of Companies is also participating in the exhibition. Operating in Azerbaijan"s defense industry sector, "Vektor" manufactures missile mock-ups, military uniforms, and various military accessories.

The head of state and the First Lady inspected the stand of "Baykar," a company founded in Istanbul in 1984 and currently Türkiye"s largest exporter of defense equipment. Its "Bayraktar TB2" tactical UAV has been exported to more than 30 countries. The company also manufactures the heavier "Bayraktar AKINCI," the "TB3," capable of carrier-deck takeoff, and the jet-powered "Kizilelma" unmanned fighter jet. "Baykar" also operates in the fields of ground control stations, avionics, and engine production.

Türkiye"s "Aselsan" company is also among the exhibitors. Established in Ankara in 1975, it is Türkiye"s largest defense industry enterprise. "Aselsan" manufactures radar and electronic warfare systems, military communications, air defense, electro-optics, avionics, remote-controlled weapon stations, and anti-drone systems. Its name is listed among the world"s top 50 defense industry companies.

"EDGE Group" is the state defense and advanced technology group of the United Arab Emirates. Established in 2019 through the consolidation of more than 25 defense industry enterprises in the country, "EDGE" quickly joined the ranks of the world"s top 25 defense industry companies. It manufactures precision-guided munitions and missiles, autonomous air and naval systems, electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles, and electronic warfare solutions.

The Slovak Republic is represented at the exhibition with a national pavilion. Leading companies from the country"s defense industry operating in the fields of artillery, armored and special vehicles, self-propelled howitzers, drones, chemical detection, aviation repair and radar, cable assemblies, and weapons modernization are taking part in the exhibition.

The People"s Republic of China is also among the countries participating in the exhibition. "China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation" is considered the foreign trade and export arm of Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). The company engages in the international sale of combat and trainer aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, avionics, aviation weaponry, and technical maintenance services.

"China North Industries Corporation" is China"s largest state-owned land systems and munitions group, as well as one of the world"s leading defense industry companies. It manufactures main battle tanks (VT-4), armored fighting vehicles, towed and self-propelled artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, anti-tank missiles, small arms, and loitering munitions. It also maintains extensive operations in the civil sector.

"Czechoslovak Group" (CSG) is an industrial and defense holding that unites more than 100 enterprises across the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Europe, and the United States. It is also one of the fastest-growing defense industry groups in Europe. The company operates in the production of armored vehicles, artillery, radars, large-caliber weapons, and aviation maintenance.

Israel"s "UVision Air" company specializes in loitering munitions. These weapons fly to the target area, loiter there, and execute a strike when commanded. Its primary product is the "HERO" system. Featuring a cruciform fold-out wing structure, the systems are launched from canisters mounted on vehicles, vessels, and light platforms, allowing the operator to abort an attack in mid-flight.

"Ondas Holdings" is an American autonomous drone and private wireless network group. Through its companies "American Robotics" and "Airobotics," it manufactures automated drone docks, anti-drone systems, and industrial network solutions. The company is a supplier of standard pistols and automatic weapons for the US Army.

"IAI – Israel Aerospace Industries" is Israel"s largest aerospace and defense group. Operating since 1953, the group manufactures "Heron" and "Harop" unmanned aerial vehicles, the "Barak" air defense system, ballistic missile defense systems, radar and electronic systems, the "LORA" ballistic missile, and communication and reconnaissance satellites. Its activities also include passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion.

"Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd" is an Israeli missile and defense systems company. Formerly a research institution of the Ministry of Defense, it was transformed into a state-owned company in 2002. The "Iron Dome" and "David"s Sling" air defense systems, the "SPIKE" anti-tank guided missile system, missiles, and strike munitions constitute its core products.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva also viewed the stand of Italy"s "Leonardo" company. "Leonardo" is an Italian aerospace, defense, and security group, ranking among Europe"s top three defense industry companies. The company engages in the manufacture of helicopters, combat trainer aircraft, radar and electronic warfare systems, naval guns, space systems, and cybersecurity solutions.

Another Israeli company participating in the exhibition is "Elbit Systems." Operating since 1966, it is Israel"s largest private defense electronics company. It manufactures command systems, electronic warfare systems, "Hermes" unmanned aerial vehicles, artillery systems, avionics, and helmet-mounted displays. The company implements programs in several countries under the "Digital Army" concept.

Türkiye"s shipbuilding enterprise, "Dearsan," is one of the brotherly country"s leading military vessel manufacturers. The enterprise has built patrol boats for the Turkish Naval Forces and is currently implementing an offshore patrol vessel project. It also builds fast attack craft and patrol boats, landing craft, and auxiliary vessels for export.

Türkiye"s "Roketsan" company, founded in Ankara in 1988, manufactures laser-guided missiles, anti-tank missiles, cruise and ballistic missiles, air defense systems, ammunition for multiple launch rocket systems, and composite rocket motors.

"Belspetsvneshtechnika" is Belarus"s state foreign trade enterprise in the defense sector. Along with exporting weapons and military equipment, the entity engages in the modernization of armored vehicles, air defense systems, and aviation equipment, upgrading multiple launch rocket systems, and supplying special-purpose equipment and ammunition.

Established in 2000, "Rosoboronexport" JSC handles the vast majority of Russia"s exports of military equipment and hardware. The company exports aircraft and helicopters, air defense systems, armored vehicles, warships and submarines, small arms, ammunition, as well as loitering munitions and electronic warfare systems.

Serbia"s "Yugoimport" company is also participating in the exhibition. "Yugoimport" is Serbia"s state enterprise for the production and export of defense products. Serving as the primary exporter of the country"s military industry, the company manufactures self-propelled howitzers, multiple launch rocket systems, large-, medium-, and small-caliber weapons, mortar shells, warheads, guided missiles, armored vehicles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

China"s "CPMIEC" (China National Precision Machinery Import & Export Corporation) is a state-owned enterprise specializing in the export of missile and air defense systems. In addition to air defense complexes, the company conducts international sales of naval and anti-tank missile systems, tactical missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and coastal defense systems.

"Rheinmetall" is a German defense and automotive group. It is among Europe"s largest manufacturers of ammunition and armored vehicles. Armored fighting vehicles, the 120 mm gun for the Leopard 2 tank, artillery and tank ammunition, air defense systems, military trucks, and defense electronics are the company"s primary products. In recent years, Rheinmetall has opened several new ammunition plants across Europe.

The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex operates under the authority of the country"s Air Force. It engages in the joint production of the JF-17 Thunder fighter jet with China, as well as the manufacture and export of trainer aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, avionics, and radars, along with the overhaul of military aircraft and engines.

The head of state also inspected the stand of the Defense Industry Agency of Uzbekistan. The Agency organizes the domestic production of military products, carries out procurement for the armed forces, and coordinates international military-technical cooperation. In recent years, it has been developing local production in the areas of drones, anti-drone systems, protective equipment, and small arms ammunition.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is also represented at the exhibition. The UK Ministry of Defence stand features the Ministry itself, BAE Systems, the Cambridge Chamber of Commerce representing 14 British companies, and Rolatube Technology. BAE Systems is Europe"s largest defense industry company.

In the open-air exhibition area, the Ministry of Defense, "Azersilah" Defense Industry Holding, "VLand Systems" LLC, "Improtex," "AZDEF," and "Exclases Holdings Limited" are displaying their latest technologies.

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On September 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited ADEX 2026 – the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition and Securex Caspian – the 15th International Exhibition for Internal Security, Safety and Rescue Equipment, held at the Baku Expo Center, according to Report.