Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Iranian military delegation

    Military
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 18:58
    Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijan Army meets with Iranian military delegation

    Delegation from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 6th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition "ADEX-2026", held in Baku Expo Center and Distinguished Visitors' Day within the "Power of Unity – 2026" joint military exercise, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    On September 30, First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev met with a delegation led by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran for Operations, Lieutenant General Reza Sheikh-Hassani.

    Welcoming the delegation, Colonel General Karim Valiyev emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits and meetings in further expanding relations between the two armed forces and enhancing the exchange of experience.

    Expressing his gratitude for warm reception, the head of the Iranian delegation stated that Iran is interested in developing bilateral military cooperation with Azerbaijan, emphasizing the historically friendly and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

    The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on developments in the region and other issues of common interest.

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) Military cooperation Islamic Republic of Iran
    Azərbaycan və İran arasında hərbi sahədə əlaqələr müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан и Иран обсудили военно-техническое сотрудничество
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