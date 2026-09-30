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    Minister: Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign defense industry deals worth over $500 million

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 19:24
    Minister: Türkiye, Azerbaijan sign defense industry deals worth over $500 million

    Türkiye and Azerbaijan have signed a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding in the defense industry sector.

    According to Report, Türkiye's Defense Industry Minister Haluk Görgün wrote about the agreements on X.

    Görgün said the total value of the agreements exceeded $500 million.

    He added that he hoped the agreements would benefit the two brotherly countries.

    Defense cooperation Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations
    Türkiyəli nazir: Azərbaycanla müdafiə sənayesi sahəsində 500 milyon dollarlıq müqavilələr imzalanıb
    Турция и Азербайджан подписали оборонные сделки на $500 млн
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