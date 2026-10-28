More than 700 girls receive assistance under education project in Azerbaijan over five years, official says

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Over five years in Azerbaijan, 730 girls have received assistance across various program directions under the Support for Girls' Education project, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova said during the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, Report informs.

According to her, 317 female students received educational support under the Hanifa Malikova-Zardabi scholarship program. In addition, an alumni network representing more than 30 universities has been created.

Muradova noted that the project, launched in 2021, is aimed at expanding educational opportunities for girls and serves as one of the important tools for promoting sustainable development.

"We consider the expansion of educational opportunities for girls as one of the key conditions for sustainable development," she emphasized.

According to the chairperson, it is especially important today to provide girls with access to quality education, develop their interest in science, technology, and digital fields, as well as prepare them for participation in decision-making.

She added that achieving these goals requires cooperation between families, educational institutions, government agencies, the private sector, and civil society.

The committee chairperson also emphasized the importance of expanding women's economic opportunities, their participation in the labor market, vocational training, and access to entrepreneurship.

Speaking about international cooperation, Muradova noted the significance of the Baku Process, implemented on the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and aimed at promoting intercultural dialogue on a global scale.