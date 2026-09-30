Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Electronic Autonomous Solutions, SOCAR to mull use of anti-drone systems for facility protection

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 19:45
    Electronic Autonomous Solutions, SOCAR to mull use of anti-drone systems for facility protection

    The Uzbek company Electronic Autonomous Solutions (EAS) intends to hold talks with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) regarding the possible installation of anti-drone systems for the company's needs, Dilshod Muradov, co-founder of Electronic Autonomous Solutions, told Report on the sidelines of the ADEX international defense exhibition in Baku.

    According to him, the negotiations with SOCAR are scheduled for tomorrow.

    "We are interested in installing our complexes and developing cooperation with this company, including the application of our systems to protect its facilities," he noted.

    Muradov said that Electronic Autonomous Solutions has been developing, producing, and selling anti-drone systems since 2022 and is the only manufacturer of such complexes in Uzbekistan.

    At the ADEX exhibition, the company presented stationary, mobile, and portable anti-drone complexes, as well as a C2/C4 solution that integrates drone detection, monitoring, and countermeasure tools into a single control system.

    In addition, Electronic Autonomous Solutions presented its own unmanned aerial vehicle development track.

    In particular, the company is working on the FN-X, a long-range fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle, which is currently at the prototype stage.

    The project involves the use of autonomous navigation and intelligent control algorithms, and the launch of the next development stage is scheduled for 2027.

    Muradov added that representatives of a number of foreign companies and official delegations, including those from Türkiye and Iraq, showed interest in the company's products and developments.

    Dilshod Muradov State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Özbəkistanın EAS şirkəti SOCAR üçün dron əleyhinə sistemlərin quraşdırılması üzrə danışıqlar aparacaq
    Electronic Autonomous Solutions и SOCAR обсудят применение антидроновых систем для защиты объектов
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