Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk

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Azerbaijani products are presented at the Made in Azerbaijan stand at the INNOPROM.Belarus international industrial exhibition in Minsk, Report informs referring to the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

The products of eight Azerbaijani companies are presented at the country's stand with the support of the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO.

They include construction materials, protective work shoes, paints, water filters, construction chemicals, and others.

As part of the exhibition, business discussions are being held between representatives of local companies and foreign partners, and negotiations are underway on possible areas of cooperation and export prospects.

The exhibition will last until October 2.