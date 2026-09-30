Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk

    Business
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 20:03
    Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk

    Azerbaijani products are presented at the Made in Azerbaijan stand at the INNOPROM.Belarus international industrial exhibition in Minsk, Report informs referring to the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

    The products of eight Azerbaijani companies are presented at the country's stand with the support of the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO.

    They include construction materials, protective work shoes, paints, water filters, construction chemicals, and others.

    As part of the exhibition, business discussions are being held between representatives of local companies and foreign partners, and negotiations are underway on possible areas of cooperation and export prospects.

    The exhibition will last until October 2.

    Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk
    Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk
    Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk
    Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk
    Azerbaijani products showcased at industrial exhibition in Minsk

    Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Made in Azerbaijan Belarus
    Photo
    Azərbaycan məhsulları Minskdə beynəlxalq sənaye sərgisində vahid ölkə stendində nümayiş olunur
    Photo
    Продукция Азербайджана представлена на промышленной выставке в Минске
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