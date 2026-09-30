Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets World Aquatics President
Domestic policy
- 30 September, 2026
- 19:21
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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with President of World Aquatics Husain Al Musallam on September 30, Report informs.
The meeting highlighted the significance of hosting the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Baku for the first time, noting that the event would contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan's international sporting profile and promoting swimming in the country.
The sides discussed Azerbaijan's efforts to develop swimming, its modern sports infrastructure, and its experience in hosting international competitions.
Highlighting the successful development of cooperation with World Aquatics, the sides exchanged views on prospects for further partnership.
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Али Асадов обсудил с главой Международной федерации плавания проведение Кубка мира в Баку
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