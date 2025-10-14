Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    3rd Azerbaijan-Pakistan-Türkiye speakers' meeting ends with Islamabad Declaration

    Milli Majlis
    • 14 October, 2025
    • 12:47
    The third trilateral meeting of the parliamentary speakers of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye concluded with the adoption of the Islamabad Declaration, Report informs.

    In her closing remarks, Speaker of Azerbaijanəs Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, stated that the declaration reflects all aspects of the brotherly ties among the three nations and underlines the importance of joint parliamentary efforts. It also outlines new opportunities to expand cooperation.

    According to Gafarova, the Islamabad Declaration presents a shared vision on both regional and global developments.

    "This productive format of cooperation among our parliaments will successfully continue with joint efforts. It brings our peoples closer together, serves our national interests, and strengthens the friendship, solidarity, and unity among our countries," she said.

    Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, Numan Kurtulmuş, also highlighted the importance of using parliamentary diplomacy to further deepen ties between the three countries and their peoples. He praised the success of the trilateral meeting, calling it highly beneficial for future cooperation.

    Meanwhile, Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, noted that the meeting created a valuable opportunity for in-depth discussions on pressing issues. He emphasized the significance of the platform in strengthening ties among the parliaments of the three friendly and brotherly nations.

    Azərbaycan-Pakistan-Türkiyə parlament sədrlərinin üçüncü üçtərəfli görüşündə İslamabad Bəyannaməsi qəbul olunub
    Сахиба Гафарова: Исламабадская декларация отражает общее видение глобальных процессов

