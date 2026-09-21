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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Zakir Hasanov extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Military
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 12:44
    Zakir Hasanov extends condolences to Pakistani side

    Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has conveyed his condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    The condolence letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that six servicemen were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in northwestern Pakistan.

    I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.

    May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."

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