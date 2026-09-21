Zakir Hasanov extends condolences to Pakistani side
Military
- 21 September, 2026
- 12:44
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, has conveyed his condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.
The condolence letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that six servicemen were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, in northwestern Pakistan.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.
May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."
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