Erdoğan, Al-Menfi discuss Türkiye-Libya ties in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Chairman of Libya's Presidential Council Mohamed Younis Al-Menfi in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to Report, citing Türkiye's Directorate of Communications, the sides discussed Türkiye-Libya bilateral relations and regional issues.

Erdoğan said Türkiye was making efforts to ensure lasting stability in Libya and stressed the importance of continuing a dialogue-based process.

The Turkish president said Ankara would not agree to any formula that was not in Libya's interests.

He also noted that work was continuing to expand cooperation between the two countries in energy, defense and mining.

At the end of the meeting, Erdoğan invited Al-Menfi to attend the COP31 Leaders Summit, which will be held in Türkiye.