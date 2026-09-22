Nearly 130 world leaders gather in New York for UN General Assembly

The general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly begins in New York on Tuesday.

According to Report, nearly 130 world leaders will gather at UN headquarters over the course of a week to present their countries' positions on major international issues amid continuing tensions in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, discussions on artificial intelligence and the future of the UN.

The general debate will run from September 22 to 26 and conclude on September 28. Representatives of the UN's 193 member states, as well as observer states and the European Union, will take turns addressing the session.

The theme of the 81st session is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All."

The session is chaired by Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.