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    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Nearly 130 world leaders gather in New York for UN General Assembly

    Other countries
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 02:17
    Nearly 130 world leaders gather in New York for UN General Assembly

    The general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly begins in New York on Tuesday.

    According to Report, nearly 130 world leaders will gather at UN headquarters over the course of a week to present their countries' positions on major international issues amid continuing tensions in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, discussions on artificial intelligence and the future of the UN.

    The general debate will run from September 22 to 26 and conclude on September 28. Representatives of the UN's 193 member states, as well as observer states and the European Union, will take turns addressing the session.

    The theme of the 81st session is "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All."

    The session is chaired by Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman.

    United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) New York
    Nyu-Yorkda BMT Baş Assambleyasının 81-ci sessiyasının ümumi siyasi müzakirələri başlayır
    В Нью-Йорке начинается общеполитическая дискуссия 81-й сессии ГА ООН

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