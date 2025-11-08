Top defense officials of several countries attend military parade in Baku

A military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War was held at Azadlyg Square in Baku, attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and military leaders from several countries.

According to Report, the parade was observed by a delegation led by Slovakia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, Serbia's Chief of the General Staff General Milan Mojsilović, Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Dauren Kosanov, as well as Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister, Kyrgyzstan's defense minister, and Uzbekistan's deputy defense minister.