Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 18:24
    Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

    On December 8, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with a delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

    During the meeting, the parties praised the development of Azerbaijan–Iran interstate relations in various spheres and expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of bilateral political dialogue.

    In this context, it was emphasized that the official visit of the President of Iran to Azerbaijan in April 2025 opened a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations, which are built on historically strong foundations of friendship and good neighborliness.

    During the discussions, the sides reviewed current issues on the agenda of mutually beneficial Azerbaijan–Iran cooperation, as well as prospects for expanding ties in trade and economy, transport, energy, water management, humanitarian, and other fields.

    Special attention was given to the development of international transport-transit corridors passing through the territories of Azerbaijan and Iran, including the implementation of joint projects aimed at expanding the region's transit potential.

    Azerbaijan Iran Shahin Mustafayev Abbas Araghchi
    Photo
    Şahin Mustafayev İranın xarici işlər naziri ilə görüşüb
    Photo
    Шахин Мустафаев и Аббас Арагчи обсудили расширение транзитного потенциала региона

    Latest News

    18:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

    Foreign policy
    18:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    377 schools in Cambodia closed due to border conflict with Thailand

    Other countries
    17:52
    Photo

    UAE and Saudi tourism companies explore Azerbaijan's travel offerings

    Tourism
    17:50

    Azerbaijan develops effective AI solution for legal information systems

    ICT
    17:46

    Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

    Infrastructure
    17:42

    NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    17:24

    US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed