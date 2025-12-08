Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

On December 8, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with a delegation led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the Cabinet of Ministers told Report.

During the meeting, the parties praised the development of Azerbaijan–Iran interstate relations in various spheres and expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of bilateral political dialogue.

In this context, it was emphasized that the official visit of the President of Iran to Azerbaijan in April 2025 opened a new chapter in the development of bilateral relations, which are built on historically strong foundations of friendship and good neighborliness.

During the discussions, the sides reviewed current issues on the agenda of mutually beneficial Azerbaijan–Iran cooperation, as well as prospects for expanding ties in trade and economy, transport, energy, water management, humanitarian, and other fields.

Special attention was given to the development of international transport-transit corridors passing through the territories of Azerbaijan and Iran, including the implementation of joint projects aimed at expanding the region's transit potential.