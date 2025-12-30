Uzbek parliament mulls implementation of agreements with Azerbaijan

The committees of the Senate and Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan has held a joint meeting dedicated to the implementation of bilateral agreements with Azerbaijan and the acceleration of joint investment and cooperation projects, Report informs referring to the Senate of Uzbekistan.

The meeting was attended by members of the Senate of the Parliament of Uzbekistan, deputies of the Legislative Chamber, heads of responsible ministries and departments, associations, and organizations.

"During the meeting, the heads of ministries and departments informed the participants about the implementation of the agreements reached between the heads of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, the signed bilateral documents, and the approved roadmaps," reads the update.

During the discussion, the importance of expanding trade and economic ties, accelerating the implementation of investment and cooperation projects, the timely and high-quality implementation of joint initiatives in transport and logistics, energy, industry, agriculture, and other sectors, further strengthening cooperation between the responsible ministries and departments, jointly addressing existing issues, and enhancing parliamentary oversight of agreement implementation was emphasized.

Following the meeting, relevant decisions and recommendations were adopted aimed at ensuring the practical effectiveness of the agreements reached between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and their full implementation.