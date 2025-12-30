Azerbaijan sets fixed tariffs for electricity and natural gas

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    30 December, 2025
    Azerbaijan has introduced fixed monthly tariffs for electricity and natural gas supply, following a decision by the Tariff Council.

    According to Report, the decision is based on the "Bill on Electric Power" and the new "Bill on Gas Supply," which will enter into force on January 1, 2026. The changes aim to ensure a balanced distribution of fixed costs among consumers regardless of consumption levels.

    The council noted that fixed monthly charges for electricity and gas supply are widely applied in international practice. Such fees help cover infrastructure maintenance, service provision, and other operational costs, independent of the actual volume of energy consumed.

    Under the new decision, the monthly fixed tariff for electricity has been set at 1 manat ($0.59) for households and non-household consumers using single-phase supply, and 3 manats ($1.76) for non-household consumers using three-phase supply.

    For natural gas, the monthly fixed tariff will be 1 manat for households and non-household consumers connected via domestic gas equipment, and 3 manats for non-household consumers connected via industrial gas installations.

    The new tariffs will take effect from January 1, 2026.

