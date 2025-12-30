Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coast
Foreign policy
- 30 December, 2025
- 13:42
Istanbul authorities have reported that two tankers, flying the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, sent out emergency distress signals.
Report informs via Haber Global that the alerts were registered near the Bakırköy–Florya coastal area.
Officials are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the emergency signals.
Latest News
13:52
Milli Majlis adopts appeal on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:45
Parliament approves changes to demining rules in ShushaMilli Majlis
13:42
Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coastForeign policy
13:30
Milli Majlis congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity DayMilli Majlis
13:21
Azerbaijan intends to seek higher credit ratings despite upgradesFinance
13:12
Egyptian Ambassador: There is great potential for cooperation between our countries - INTERVIEWForeign policy
13:09
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister: Risks over oil and gas prices always existFinance
12:57
Milli Majlis adopts ban on e-cigarettes in final readingMilli Majlis
12:39