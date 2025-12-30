Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 13:42
    Emergency signal from Azerbaijani and Turkish tankers detected off Istanbul coast

    Istanbul authorities have reported that two tankers, flying the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, sent out emergency distress signals.

    Report informs via Haber Global that the alerts were registered near the Bakırköy–Florya coastal area.

    Officials are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the emergency signals.

    emergency tankers Azerbaijan Turkiye
    İstanbulda Azərbaycan və Türkiyə bayraqları altında üzən tankerlər toqquşub
    В Стамбуле зафиксирован экстренный сигнал с азербайджанского и турецкого танкеров

