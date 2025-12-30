Azerbaijan to mark 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani
Domestic policy
- 30 December, 2025
- 16:32
Azerbaijan will mark the 900th anniversary of the prominent medieval Azerbaijani architect Ajami Nakhchivani.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree to mark the anniversary.
