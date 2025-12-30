Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan to mark 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani

    Domestic policy
    • 30 December, 2025
    • 16:32
    Azerbaijan to mark 900th anniversary of Ajami Nakhchivani

    Azerbaijan will mark the 900th anniversary of the prominent medieval Azerbaijani architect Ajami Nakhchivani.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree to mark the anniversary.

    Ilham Aliyev Ajami Nakhchivani anniversary
    Əcəmi Naxçıvaninin 900 illiyi qeyd olunacaq
    В Азербайджане отметят 900-летний юбилей Аджеми Нахчывани

