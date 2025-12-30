Azerbaijani parliament approves fines for online calls for prostitution
Milli Majlis
- 30 December, 2025
- 14:49
The Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has approved fines for openly calling for prostitution on internet information resources.
According to Report, amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses were discussed in the final reading at today's plenary session of parliament.
Under the amendments, using internet information resources or telecommunication networks to openly call for prostitution, or to publicly negotiate related activities, will result in a fine of 500 manats ($294.12).
The draft law was put to a vote after discussions and adopted in the third reading.
