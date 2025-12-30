Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    MFA spox: Tashkent and Baku develop new projects in key areas

    Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are consistently working to expand and diversify investment cooperation, Akhror Burkhanov, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan, said in an interview with Report.

    According to Burkhanov, the parties are currently developing new projects in energy, industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, agriculture, green energy, and the digital economy: "Particular attention is being paid to joint ventures, localization of production, and increased mutual private sector investment. These initiatives are intended to increase the total project portfolio and provide additional impetus to bilateral economic cooperation."

    The MFA spokesperson stressed that Uzbekistan supports Azerbaijan's efforts to expand the capacity of the Middle Corridor and diversify transport links in the South Caucasus.

    "The development of transport networks and the diversification of transit routes offer Uzbekistan additional opportunities to increase export potential, reduce delivery times, and integrate into more efficient transport and logistics chains," he said.

    Read the full interview here.

