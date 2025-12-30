World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day marked in Netherlands

World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day was celebrated in the Netherlands, according to Azerbaijan's embassy in the country.

The event brought together leaders and members of Azerbaijani community organizations operating in the Netherlands, as well as many compatriots living in different cities and regions of the country.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mammad Ahmadzada, stressed that strengthening ties between Azerbaijanis living abroad and their homeland remains a constant priority of the state. He noted that the policy shaped by National Leader Heydar Aliyev and based on the ideology of Azerbaijanism is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

Mayisa Aghamirzayeva, head of the Netherlands Azerbaijani Women's Union "Motherland", spoke about the significance of the Day of Solidarity, the strong attachment of the Azerbaijani community in the Netherlands to their homeland, and their efforts to promote the truth about Azerbaijan. She also expressed gratitude for the attention and support provided by the Azerbaijani state to diaspora organizations.

The event concluded with a musical program featuring patriotic Azerbaijani compositions performed by Honored Artist and kamancha virtuoso Khayyam Mammadov, as well as Netherlands-based Azerbaijani musicians, tar player Javid Salimov and mugham singer Sadikh Aghamaliyev.