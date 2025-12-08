Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    UAE and Saudi tourism companies explore Azerbaijan's travel offerings

    Tourism
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 17:52
    From December 1 to 7, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) under the State Tourism Agency organized a familiarization trip for 21 tourism companies from the UAE and 10 companies from Saudi Arabia, Report informs.

    Delegations from both countries visited Baku, Guba, Gusar, and Shabran, where they were introduced to a wide range of Azerbaijan's tourism products. As part of the program, participants toured the Shahdag Tourism Center and received information about golf tourism and gastronomic tourism opportunities in the country.

    In addition, B2B meetings were held with the participation of 60 local tourism companies, including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), alongside UAE and Saudi travel agencies. During the meetings, the companies discussed prospects for future cooperation and the development of joint tourism products.

    Azərbaycan BƏƏ və Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı ilə turizm məhsullarının inkişaf etdirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Азербайджан обсудил развитие турпродуктов с ОАЭ и Саудовской Аравией

