    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 19:06
    On December 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, in Bratislava, Report informs.

    İlham Əliyevin Slovakiya Prezidenti ilə təkbətək görüşü olub
    Состоялась встреча президентов Азербайджана и Словакии в формате один на один

