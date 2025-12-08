Azerbaijan actively uses digital technological solutions in environmental management

Today, digital technological solutions and geographic information systems are actively used in the process of environmental management in Azerbaijan, according to Vugar Karimov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Report informs.

Karimov shared this insight at the scientific-practical conference of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, themed Prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Combating Climate Change.

The deputy minister pointed out that the use of information technologies in management processes and the creation of a new technological environment in electronic governance have opened wide opportunities for the application of innovations:

"Currently, data from 72 automatic meteorological stations and 7 traditional stations across the country are analyzed through the Hydrometeorology subsystem and used in preparing hydrometeorological forecasts. Data is collected from the stations six times per minute and archived in the database, creating opportunities for new analyses based on large volumes of archived information."

Karimov emphasized that the rapid development of the economy has made modern and flexible environmental management necessary:

"Managing the environment with innovative approaches and using technologies that ensure the well-being of present and future generations are among the main objectives set before the Ministry. By joining international calls on the Sustainable Development Goals, efforts continue to apply new approaches in environmental management and to use innovative forms of activity in sustainable development processes."