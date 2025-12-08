Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan actively uses digital technological solutions in environmental management

    Infrastructure
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 18:43
    Azerbaijan actively uses digital technological solutions in environmental management

    Today, digital technological solutions and geographic information systems are actively used in the process of environmental management in Azerbaijan, according to Vugar Karimov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Report informs.

    Karimov shared this insight at the scientific-practical conference of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Natural Resources, Energy and Ecology, themed Prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Combating Climate Change.

    The deputy minister pointed out that the use of information technologies in management processes and the creation of a new technological environment in electronic governance have opened wide opportunities for the application of innovations:

    "Currently, data from 72 automatic meteorological stations and 7 traditional stations across the country are analyzed through the Hydrometeorology subsystem and used in preparing hydrometeorological forecasts. Data is collected from the stations six times per minute and archived in the database, creating opportunities for new analyses based on large volumes of archived information."

    Karimov emphasized that the rapid development of the economy has made modern and flexible environmental management necessary:

    "Managing the environment with innovative approaches and using technologies that ensure the well-being of present and future generations are among the main objectives set before the Ministry. By joining international calls on the Sustainable Development Goals, efforts continue to apply new approaches in environmental management and to use innovative forms of activity in sustainable development processes."

    Azerbaijan environmental management Vugar Karimov Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources digital technological solutions
    Vüqar Kərimov: "Azərbaycanda ətraf mühitin idarə edilməsində rəqəmsal texnoloji həllər aktiv istifadə olunur"

    Latest News

    20:14

    35 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in November

    Domestic policy
    20:02

    Hungary, Türkiye call for war in Ukraine to end through negotiations

    Other countries
    19:49

    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Slovakia deliver press statements

    Foreign policy
    19:31
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds expanded meeting with President of Slovakia in Bratislava

    Foreign policy
    19:20

    EU Council approves €1.5 billion defense industry program

    Other countries
    19:06
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with President of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    19:04
    Photo

    Official welcome ceremony held for President Ilham Aliyev in Bratislava

    Foreign policy
    18:48

    7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan

    Other countries
    18:43

    Azerbaijan actively uses digital technological solutions in environmental management

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed