Azerbaijan develops effective AI solution for legal information systems

    ICT
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 17:50
    Specialists of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport have introduced an AI solution expected to operate with high efficiency, country's Deputy Minister Samaddin Asadov said at a scientific-practical conference of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology titled "Prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Combating Climate Change," Report informs.

    Asadov noted that the legal and legislative sphere involves vast datasets:

    "Today, an AI-supported search system based on the legislative database has nearly 30,000 users. These are not only lawyers. Specialists working in state institutions and even civil society members can now easily determine what laws exist and which procedures must be followed through an AI-powered platform. This is an achievement we were able to deliver in a short period," he said.

    Azərbaycanda süni intellekt həlli təqdim edilib
    В Азербайджане разработан новый ИИ-инструмент

