7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes off Japan

    Other countries
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 18:48
    An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.2 struck off Japan's Aomori Prefecture on Monday, the country's weather agency said, Report informs via Xinhua.

    The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has issued a tsunami warning for the eastern coast of the prefecture.

    Yaponiyada 7,2 maqnitudalı zəlzələ baş verib
    На севере Японии произошло землетрясение магнитудой 7,2

