President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit
Foreign policy
- 08 December, 2025
- 18:07
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Slovak Republic for an official visit on December 8, Report informs.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Bratislava's Milan Štefánik International Airport.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Peter Vodráška, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic, and other officials.
