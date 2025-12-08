Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit

    Foreign policy
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 18:07
    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Slovak Republic for an official visit on December 8, Report informs.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Azerbaijan at Bratislava's Milan Štefánik International Airport.

    President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Peter Vodráška, Chief of Staff of the Office of the President of the Slovak Republic, and other officials.

    Slovakia President Ilham Aliyev official visit
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Slovakiyada rəsmi səfərdədir
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев прибыл с официальным визитом в Словакию

    Latest News

    18:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

    Foreign policy
    18:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    377 schools in Cambodia closed due to border conflict with Thailand

    Other countries
    17:52
    Photo

    UAE and Saudi tourism companies explore Azerbaijan's travel offerings

    Tourism
    17:50

    Azerbaijan develops effective AI solution for legal information systems

    ICT
    17:46

    Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

    Infrastructure
    17:42

    NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    17:24

    US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed