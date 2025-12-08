Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

    Infrastructure
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 17:46
    Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

    Georgia will carry out the rail transport of Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia free of charge.

    According to Report, based on the decision of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways JSC will ensure the one-time transit of fuel from Azerbaijan through Georgian territory to Armenia, completely free of charge.

    The Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development confirmed the information to Imedinews.

    It was noted that after news in the Azerbaijani press suggesting tariff barriers were hindering the rail transport of fuel, the issue was addressed.

    According to the ministry, on December 5, Georgia received an official request from Azerbaijan, as a partner country, regarding the transit of fuel. Following the Prime Minister's instruction, Georgian Railways was immediately ordered to transport the cargo without applying any tariffs.

    The statement emphasized that official parties have been informed of the decision: "Georgia has always been, and remains, a supporter of peace and cooperation in the region. Azerbaijan has always been valued as a reliable partner."

    Georgia fuel transport Azerbaijan Armenia Irakli Kobakhidze
    Gürcüstan Azərbaycan yanacağını Ermənistana dəmir yolu ilə pulsuz daşıyacaq

    Latest News

    18:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Deputy PM meets with Iranian FM

    Foreign policy
    18:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Slovakia for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:55

    377 schools in Cambodia closed due to border conflict with Thailand

    Other countries
    17:52
    Photo

    UAE and Saudi tourism companies explore Azerbaijan's travel offerings

    Tourism
    17:50

    Azerbaijan develops effective AI solution for legal information systems

    ICT
    17:46

    Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

    Infrastructure
    17:42

    NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    17:24

    US Embassy and Azerbaijan State Maritime Academy discuss cooperation

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Maldives ambassador predicts Türkiye's success at COP31, citing Azerbaijan's example

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed