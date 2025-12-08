Georgia to transport Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia by rail free of charge

Georgia will carry out the rail transport of Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia free of charge.

According to Report, based on the decision of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, Georgian Railways JSC will ensure the one-time transit of fuel from Azerbaijan through Georgian territory to Armenia, completely free of charge.

The Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development confirmed the information to Imedinews.

It was noted that after news in the Azerbaijani press suggesting tariff barriers were hindering the rail transport of fuel, the issue was addressed.

According to the ministry, on December 5, Georgia received an official request from Azerbaijan, as a partner country, regarding the transit of fuel. Following the Prime Minister's instruction, Georgian Railways was immediately ordered to transport the cargo without applying any tariffs.

The statement emphasized that official parties have been informed of the decision: "Georgia has always been, and remains, a supporter of peace and cooperation in the region. Azerbaijan has always been valued as a reliable partner."