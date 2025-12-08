Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    • 08 December, 2025
    • 17:42
    NVIDIA-based AI infrastructure launched in Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure for US chip manufacturer NVIDIA has been established in Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samaddin Asadov announced at a scientific-practical conference of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology titled "Prospects of Artificial Intelligence in Combating Climate Change," Report informs.

    Asadov stated that AzInTelecom has successfully deployed NVIDIA's infrastructure:

    "Thirty-two H200 GPUs built on the company's Hopper architecture have already been installed. As soon as the installation was completed, many sectors began placing orders. Even the Ministry of Science and Education has started cooperation in this direction, planning to develop several of its models using this infrastructure," he said.

    Azərbaycanda ABŞ-nin çip istehsalçısının infrastrukturu qurulub
    В Азербайджане создана инфраструктура с использованием чипов компании NVIDIA

