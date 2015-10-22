Rules on training of citizens on specific military specialties for the Armed Forces approved

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Regulations on the organization and conduct of training citizens for special military specialties for the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and other armed units established in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan."

Report informs, a relevant decree was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

These Regulations have been prepared based on the requirements of Article 4.1-1 of the Presidential Decree No.593 of 13 February 2012, "On the application of the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" and approval of the "Regulations on the State Service on mobilization and conscription for military service" and define organization and conduct training of citizens on specific military specialties.

According to the document, special military specialty is a special set for the regular military active duty in the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and other armed units established in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

Preparation of a special military function is carried out in order to ensure qualified personnel of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and other armed units established in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

Preparation of a special military function is carried out on a voluntary basis.