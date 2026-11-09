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A march accompanied by a military band is being held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on the occasion of November 9, National Flag Day, Report informs.

Servicemen of the Separate Combined Arms Army and cadets of the Nakhchivan Military College, operating under the National Defense University, are participating in the march.

The march started from Dilgam Pishavari Street and will end at Victory Park.