Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day

    Military
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 11:32
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day

    A march accompanied by a military band is being held in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan on the occasion of November 9, National Flag Day, Report informs.

    Servicemen of the Separate Combined Arms Army and cadets of the Nakhchivan Military College, operating under the National Defense University, are participating in the march.

    The march started from Dilgam Pishavari Street and will end at Victory Park.

    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day
    Military march starts in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan for National Flag Day

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