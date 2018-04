Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Iranian warships have arrived in Baku.

Report informs,'Damavand' frigate and 'Choshun' missile carrier dropped anchor in Baku port.

Notably, 200-person crew will explore the city, meet with the Azerbaijani colleagues, and have friendly football match with Azerbaijani servicemen.

Notably, the warplanes couldn't drop anchor in Baku port during two days due to adverse weather conditions.