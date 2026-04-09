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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Milli Majlis hosts meeting of MPs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Northern Cyprus

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 14:31
    Milli Majlis hosts meeting of MPs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Northern Cyprus

    A joint meeting of working groups from the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Northern Cyprus is being held at the Milli Majlis.

    According to Report, members of the parliaments of the three countries, as well as representatives of the media and the public, are taking part in the meeting.

    The event is being chaired by Ahliman Amiraslanov, head of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye interparliamentary relations working group.

    Ahliman Amiraslanov Milli Majlis Türkiye Northern Cyprus
    Milli Məclisdə Azərbaycan, Türkiyə, Şimali Kiprin parlamentarilərinin görüşü keçirilir
    В ММ проходит совместное заседание парламентариев Азербайджана, Турции и Северного Кипра

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