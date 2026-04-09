Milli Majlis hosts meeting of MPs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Northern Cyprus
Foreign policy
- 09 April, 2026
- 14:31
A joint meeting of working groups from the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Northern Cyprus is being held at the Milli Majlis.
According to Report, members of the parliaments of the three countries, as well as representatives of the media and the public, are taking part in the meeting.
The event is being chaired by Ahliman Amiraslanov, head of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye interparliamentary relations working group.
Latest News
14:51
Actor Mario Adorf dies at 95Other countries
14:46
Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiersOther countries
14:37
Turkish Defense Minister Guler calls for inclusive NATO approachOther countries
14:31
Milli Majlis hosts meeting of MPs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Northern CyprusForeign policy
14:22
Netanyahu: Israel will continue strikes on Hezbollah wherever necessaryOther countries
14:06
Photo
New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged onesIndividual sports
14:01
Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports up near 12% in 1Q2026Business
13:59
Marriages with foreigners down in Azerbaijan in 1Q2026Domestic policy
13:51