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    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones

    Individual sports
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 14:06
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones

    The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan held a ceremony to present replacement Olympic medals to taekwondo athlete and Greco-Roman wrestler, according to Report.

    The medals, originally won at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, were replaced because the previous awards had deteriorated over time.

    Of the seven Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris 2024, five had medals that became unusable.

    Except for judo Olympic champion Hidayat Heydarov (73 kg) and freestyle wrestling bronze medalist Magomedkhan Magomedov (97 kg), the gold medal of judo Olympic champion Zelim Kotsoev (100 kg), the silver medals of taekwondo athlete Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg), and the bronze medals of Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and freestyle wrestler Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) were damaged.

    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones
    Paris 2024 Summer Olympics National Olympic Committee
    Photo
    MOK-da Qaşım Maqomedovla Həsrət Cəfərov üçün medal təqdimatı mərasimi keçirilib
    Photo
    В НОК вручили новые олимпийские медали двум спортсменам взамен испорченных

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