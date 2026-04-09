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    Turkish Defense Minister Guler calls for inclusive NATO approach

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 14:37
    Turkish Defense Minister Guler calls for inclusive NATO approach

    Türkiye's reliable partnership plays a major role in NATO's resilience, and with its strong defense capabilities and industry, it can contribute more to Europe's security, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler stated, Report informs.

    Speaking at the event titled NATO's Ankara Moment: Strategic Positioning for a Resilient Alliance, Guler noted that NATO allies should disclose their defense spending commitments and the military targets they set for themselves.

    "We hope the European Union, starting with our country, will abandon new security approaches that exclude NATO allies who are not EU members and return to a position supporting NATO. Otherwise, we believe such an approach will harm Europe's security and resilience, as well as reduce US forces in Europe, causing further damage," he said.

    The minister emphasized that Türkiye, with its strong defense capabilities and industry, can contribute more to Europe's security: "We know many of our partners in Europe are aware of this, and we believe others will analyze it correctly and adopt a rational stance."

    Yaşar Güler North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) European Union (EU) Türkiye
    Yaşar Gülər: Aİ-nin üzv olmayan NATO müttəfiqlərini kənarda qoyan yanaşmadan imtinasına ümid edirik
    Яшар Гюлер: Подход ЕС, исключающий союзников по НАТО, ослабляет безопасность Европы

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