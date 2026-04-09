Actor Mario Adorf dies at 95

Actor Mario Adorf, known for his roles in films such as The Tin Drum and Ten Little Indians, has died at the age of 95.

Report informs, citing Bild, that the news was confirmed by Adorf's manager and representatives of the Reinholz film agency.

The actor passed away on April 8 in his apartment in Paris after a short illness, the information said.

Adorf was born on September 8, 1930, in Switzerland and began his film career in 1954. Over the decades, he appeared in more than 200 films, including The Tin Drum (1979), Little Lord Fauntleroy (1996), Manhunt (1972), and Pinocchio (2013).