Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan establishes small businesses for 800 residents in liberated lands

    Social security
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 13:51
    Azerbaijan establishes small businesses for 800 residents in liberated lands

    Since the resettlement of residents to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, nearly 800 people have received assets in the form of goods and materials under the country's self‑employment program, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

    It was noted that thanks to the assets provided, residents have established small family businesses in agriculture, production, and service sectors.

    In the first stage of the self‑employment program, training sessions are organized to teach participants skills in setting up and managing small businesses.

    After completing the training, they are given assets in line with their business plans.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population
    Azad edilmiş ərazilərdə 800-dək sakin üçün kiçik bizneslər qurulub
    На освобожденных территориях около 800 жителей создали малый бизнес по программе самозанятости

    Latest News

    14:51

    Actor Mario Adorf dies at 95

    Other countries
    14:46

    Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

    Other countries
    14:37

    Turkish Defense Minister Guler calls for inclusive NATO approach

    Other countries
    14:31

    Milli Majlis hosts meeting of MPs from Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Northern Cyprus

    Foreign policy
    14:22

    Netanyahu: Israel will continue strikes on Hezbollah wherever necessary

    Other countries
    14:06
    Photo

    New Olympic medals presented to two Azerbaijani athletes to replace damaged ones

    Individual sports
    14:01

    Azerbaijan's non‑oil exports up near 12% in 1Q2026

    Business
    13:59

    Marriages with foreigners down in Azerbaijan in 1Q2026

    Domestic policy
    13:51

    Azerbaijan establishes small businesses for 800 residents in liberated lands

    Social security
    All News Feed