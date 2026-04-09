Azerbaijan establishes small businesses for 800 residents in liberated lands

Since the resettlement of residents to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, nearly 800 people have received assets in the form of goods and materials under the country's self‑employment program, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population.

It was noted that thanks to the assets provided, residents have established small family businesses in agriculture, production, and service sectors.

In the first stage of the self‑employment program, training sessions are organized to teach participants skills in setting up and managing small businesses.

After completing the training, they are given assets in line with their business plans.