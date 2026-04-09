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    Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 14:46
    Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

    Russia and Ukraine have exchanged the bodies of fallen servicemen.

    According to Report, citing RBC, the information was confirmed by State Duma deputy Shamsail Saraliyev.

    Saraliyev said that 1,000 bodies were handed over to the Ukrainian side, while Russia received 41.

    The previous exchange took place on February 26, when Ukraine received 1,000 bodies and Russia received 35.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Exchange of bodies Shamsail Saraliyev
    Rusiya və Ukrayna hərbçlərin meyitlərini mübadilə ediblər
    Россия и Украина обменялись телами погибших военнослужащих

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