Marriages with foreigners down in Azerbaijan in 1Q2026
Domestic policy
- 09 April, 2026
- 13:59
In the first three months of 2026, 383 Azerbaijani citizens registered marriages with foreigners or stateless persons, the country's Ministry of Justice told Report.
Meanwhile, in the same period of 2025, the number of such marriages stood at 483.
For context, most of the foreign spouses are citizens of Türkiye, Russia, Georgia, and Ukraine.
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