Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Marriages with foreigners down in Azerbaijan in 1Q2026

    Domestic policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 13:59
    Marriages with foreigners down in Azerbaijan in 1Q2026

    In the first three months of 2026, 383 Azerbaijani citizens registered marriages with foreigners or stateless persons, the country's Ministry of Justice told Report.

    Meanwhile, in the same period of 2025, the number of such marriages stood at 483.

    For context, most of the foreign spouses are citizens of Türkiye, Russia, Georgia, and Ukraine.

    Marriage Statistics Ministry of Justice
    Cari ilin ilk rübündə Azərbaycan vətəndaşları ilə əcnəbilər arasında nikahların sayı azalıb
    В Азербайджане снизилось число браков с иностранцами

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